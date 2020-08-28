WVU website offers helpful videos for parents and guardians trying to educate children

Release from West Virginia Public Education Collaborative :

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Parents and guardians looking to improve kids’ online learning experience this Fall, can check out a suite of videos that offer tips for navigating the new realities of remote learning in the ever-changing educational landscape.

Organized by the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative and WVU College of Education and Human Services, the Outreach webpage all content is free and open to the public: https://cehs.wvu.edu/outreach

Featured 4-5-minute videos from teachers, principals, superintendents and school technicians will cover topics that include all grade levels K-12, ranging from popular tech tools, space at home, social and emotional health, scheduling routines, the parent-teacher relationship and more.