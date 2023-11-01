WVU to reorganize Strategic Initiatives as Alsop steps down from VP role

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.– West Virginia University President Gordon Gee announced on Tuesday (Oct. 31) he will reorganize the Strategic Initiatives unit as Rob Alsop plans to leave his role as vice president and temporarily transition to the role of special advisor to the president, effective Nov. 18 through Jan. 31, 2024.

Rob Alsop

In the coming days, Gee and the leadership team will review the needs of the University, as well as resources required to best serve the campus community.

“I am deeply appreciative of the work Rob has done and the commitment he has had to his alma mater over the past six years,” Gee said. “I am particularly grateful for the outstanding role he played in leading the University through the COVID-19 pandemic and the headwinds the University is facing. He has great passion for this University, and I am thankful for his leadership, friendship and service. We wish him all the best in the future.”

During the three-month transition period before his departure from the University, Alsop will focus on critical activities as directed by the President.

“I have been very fortunate to play an important role at my alma mater for the past several years,” Alsop said. “And I am eager to continue serving to assist in key areas during this transition. As the University turns the page to its next chapter, it is also an appropriate time for me to begin my next chapter. I love WVU and wish nothing but the best for it, the President and his leadership team.”

More information will be shared regarding the plan once finalized.