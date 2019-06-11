WVU Tech opens students up to the world of forensics
By KABREA JAMES
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — More than 50 middle and high school students were invited to WVU Tech’s Forensic Investigation Summer Camp to explore different areas of forensic study on Monday.
During the four-day camp, students will expand their knowledge of evidence, courtroom proceedings, pathology and more.
Kassidi Richardson, 14, of Beckley said curiosity about crime scene investigation led her to attend the camp.
