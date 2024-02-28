WVU School of Nursing ranked as No. 1 online RN to BSN program in West Virginia

West Virginia Press Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University School of Nursing has been ranked the No. 1 online RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program in West Virginia by RNtoMSN.org, a leading nursing education website.

The RN to BSN program, one of many degree options through WVU Online, offers a 100% asynchronous online BSN education to licensed registered nurses who are graduates of diploma and associate degree nursing programs.

“We are grateful to receive this program recognition,” said Dr. Tara Hulsey, Dean of the WVU School of Nursing and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor. “No matter the modality, online or in-person, our nursing students receive a top-notch education from expert faculty who support them throughout their program.”

The RNtoMSN.org rankings are based on affordability, program quality, reputation and student outcomes. Multiple data points are used to score nursing schools for each category, including program costs, outside awards, admissions selectivity, graduation rates, student debt and earnings and more.

“Going back to school can be intimidating, but this ranking shows how achievable a BSN degree can be,” said Dr. Brad Phillips, Associate Dean of Undergraduate Programs. “We know affordability is a factor for higher education, so it’s important to note we offer in-state tuition rates for the RN to BSN program, regardless of residency.”

Obtaining a BSN can allow RNs to further their careers through higher salaries and management positions. Additionally, research shows baccalaureate-prepared nurses deliver better patient outcomes.

For more information about this program and other nursing degrees, visit nursing.wvu.edu.