WVU reports strong financial performance in fiscal year 2019

WVU total revenue at $1.12 billion, total expenses at $1.11 billion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University ended the fiscal year with a strong financial performance, Paula Congelio, vice president of finance and chief financial officer, said Friday (Nov. 8, 2019).

“We are pleased with our results,” Congelio told the WVU Board of Governors’ Audit Committee. “The University continued to manage expenses and make progress from a financial perspective.”

The University also received a “unmodified” audit opinion, the highest possible, and Don Loberg, with auditor Clifton Larson Allen, congratulated the University on its performance and cooperation. In its subsequent meeting, the full board officially received the reports and audit.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed also updated the Board on various academic initiatives, including restructuring of curriculum and efforts at retaining students once they arrive on campus.

However, “retention isn’t just an academic issue because students leave campus for a variety of reasons,” she said. “Access to mental health services has become a major issue for students across the country.”

She said a recent survey to determine why students stay at WVU showed that depression, anxiety and other mental health problems also are having a major impact.

Reed also updated the board on several ongoing dean searches, with the search for a dean at the Benjamin Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources in its final stages and searches for deans of the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design and the WVU Extension Services getting organized.

Reed reported that the provost’s office is taking a close look academic programs, both current and potential ones, to make sure the University is serving student needs. Some majors need to be “sunsetted,” she said, others revived with small investments and new ones initiated.

On the financial front, Congelio reported that for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, WVU had total revenue of $1.12 billion and total expenses of $1.11 billion.

The largest single portion of the revenue came from tuition and fees, at 37 percent, or $411.25 million. State appropriations were next at 16 percent, or $180.23 million, boosted by a $5 million over the previous year that partially funded state-mandated raises.

Two other items also had a significant impact on the University’s cash, Congelio said: the payment of outstanding Medicaid funding and the receipt of a $10 million signing bonus from Sodexo, which took over student dining services.

Additionally, athletic revenues were up because of additional receipts from the Big 12 Athletic conference, ticket sales and corporate sponsorships.

