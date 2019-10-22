WVU releases 2020 Mountaineer football schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — West Virginia University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference has announced the 2020 football schedule.

Seven home dates, two Power 5 nonconference games, including the season opener in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, and four Big 12 Conference road dates comprise the upcoming schedule.

“Once again, West Virginia will have one of the most competitive football schedules in the country in 2020 as it features 11 Power 5 opponents,” Lyons said. “Three home games in September and two each in October and November work out nicely for our fans to plan, and 2020 is our year to host five Big 12 games at Milan Puskar Stadium.”

The season opens on Sept. 5 against Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Other nonconference games are at home against Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 12) and Maryland (Sept. 19).

West Virginia’s Big 12 Conference home dates are Kansas State (Sept. 26/Homecoming), TCU (Oct. 10), Kansas (Oct. 24), Oklahoma (Nov. 7/Mountaineer Week) and Baylor (Nov. 21).

Road conference games are Texas Tech (Oct. 3), Texas (Oct. 17), Oklahoma State (Nov. 14) and Iowa State (Nov. 28).

“This is a very challenging schedule, not only with the Big 12 Conference lineup, but also nonconference games against Florida State and Big Ten border-opponent Maryland,” WVU football coach Neal Brown said. “With the way the schedule is laid out, it gives our fans a chance to enjoy seven home games and a manageable road trip to Atlanta against a national-level opponent.”

The top two finishers in the regular-season standings will compete for the conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2020 for Saturday, Dec. 5. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium through 2021.

The times and television schedule will be announced at a later date, and all dates are subject to change.