WVU receives national award for educational fundraising

From WVUToday:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Foundation has been recognized for exemplary fundraising programs and activities by the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education.

For the first time, WVU has received a 2019 CASE Educational Fundraising Award, recognizing the University for Overall Improvement based on the judges’ blind analysis of three years of fundraising data. WVU joins 38 institutions being recognized for the first time—a record number since the awards were established in 2002.

“Your institution has not only demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and best practices in its fundraising efforts, it has contributed to the betterment of educational advancement worldwide by serving as a model to which others can aspire,” said Sue Cunningham, CASE President and CEO.

The Educational Fundraising Awards annually recognize exemplary development programs based on a blind review of data submitted to the CASE AMAtlas Voluntary Support of Education survey. A group of experienced educational fundraisers spends hours reviewing the data to determine the awards. The Overall Improvement award is given to colleges and universities that demonstrate significant program growth across the three years of data.

“The West Virginia University Foundation has made great strides in helping build support for this institution,” WVU President Gordon Gee said. “The vision of Irwin Stewart, who established the Foundation, continues to have been one of the most important developments in our history and has enabled us to continue to grow in expertise, reputation and impact on our state and nation. This award recognizes that continuing work and growth.”

Last fiscal year, donations to the WVU Foundation totaled $161 million, its second highest year. In December 2017, the Foundation completed its most successful comprehensive campaign in its history raising over $1.2 billion for the University.

“This award is truly a testament to the passion and loyalty of our donors,” said WVU Foundation Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer B.J. Davisson. “If not for the continued generosity of our alumni and friends, our Foundation team would have a very difficult challenge in carrying out our mission of service to the University. The success of our fundraising efforts stems from a family of Mountaineers who give first.”