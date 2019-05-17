WVU President Gordon Gee Talks West Virginia, Boy Scouts Connection

By Joselyn King, Wheeling News-Registers

WHEELING — The current leaders of the Boys Scouts of America were educated in West Virginia, and the group’s future top executives likely will be graduates of West Virginia University, according to WVU President E. Gordon Gee.

Gee served as keynote speaker for Ohio River Valley Council Boy Scouts of America Partnership Dinner Thursday night at Oglebay Park’s Wilson Lodge. About 220 were in attendance, according to organizers.

Gee is a member of the National Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America, and he touted the strong relationship between West Virginia and the Boy Scouts. The organization’s top three executive all are graduates of the former Salem College — which previously had a program to train Boy Scout executives, according to Gee. …

