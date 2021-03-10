WVU Parkersburg program accepting applications to help students ‘Ascend’

Release from the West Virginia University at Parkersburg:

Parkersburg, W.Va. — The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Ascend program is currently accepting student applications for Fall 2021. Accelerating Student Completion: Encouraging New Dreams (Ascend) removes the financial, academic and personal obstacles to earning a certificate or associate degree.

WVU Parkersburg Ascend students will receive financial assistance to defray the cost of books; a monthly Kroger gift card to help pay for groceries or gas; tuition gap waiver for students who qualify for the Pell grant, covering remaining tuition and mandatory fees after applying for financial aid; and mandatory; a devoted advisor; special registration options to get students the courses that best fit their schedule; and enhanced academic and career assistance from campus support areas.

As students approach graduation, they will receive additional assistance to transfer to a bachelor’s degree program at WVU Parkersburg, another four-year college or enter the workplace, depending on their goals.

“I cannot say enough about the Ascend program,” said Nachelle Probst, a Pre-Nursing student. “The support from faculty and staff in my classes and tutoring is phenomenal. I also have a support system with my peers and am grateful to have met other driven individuals who help me along the way.”

To be eligible for Ascend, students must have less than 15 college credits (credits obtained by high school students are not counted unless they have 30 or more credits), minimum 2.0 GPA and enroll in an Ascend-approved major. Students must qualify for in-state tuition and re-apply for FAFSA and WV Invests each year, accepting all federal and state grants and scholarships.

WVU Parkersburg will host an Ascend Information Session on Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. Interested individuals may join the Zoom meeting at wvup.edu/join or watch the Facebook Live stream at wvup.edu/live.

Funded by a $1.7 million, five-year grant from Arnold Ventures, Ascend is modeled after the Accelerated Studies in Associate Programs (ASAP) at City University of New York’s (CUNY) colleges. Ascend is a part of a research study to learn how the program benefits students.

To learn more and apply, visit wvup.edu/ascend. Contact [email protected] or 304.424.8353 for questions. The priority registration deadline is May 26, 2021.

