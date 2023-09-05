WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals to serve as official training partner of USA Volleyball event

Action is this week at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

WV Press Release Sharing

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals will serve as the official training partner of the 2023 Men’s Continental Volleyball Championship. Thomas Hospitals will provide athletic training and orthopedic support to athletes from across the globe as they compete during the six-day tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Sept. 5-10, 2023.



Teams competing at the Continental Championship will receive points toward their world rankings, which will help determine who qualifies for the 2024 Olympic Games. The U.S. Men’s National team will host teams from Canada, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Trinidad & Tobago. The U.S. Men are ranked No. 1 in the region and No. 6 in the world.



“Part of our mission is to support the communities we serve, and we are excited to be able to support this international event right here in Charleston,” Greg Rosencrance, M.D., president and CEO of WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals said.



Athletes arrived in Charleston over Labor Day weekend to begin practices ahead of the first match, which takes place Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. The tournament will include three matches each day for five of the six days at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. September 8 will be the quarterfinals with only two matches at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.



“We’re excited to partner with our state’s largest health system, WVU Medicine, to offer support to the athletes who will be visiting Charleston,” said Tim Brady, President/CEO, Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Thomas Hospitals is a great neighbor and partner to the City of Charleston.”

For more information, visit ThomasHospitals.org.