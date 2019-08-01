WVU Honors College, Humanities Center announce new leaders

Damien Clement will serve as acting dean of the Honors College and Rhonda Reymond as interim director of the Humanities Center effective today (Aug. 1).

Two leaders known for their innovation, energy and creativity will bring those essential skills to bear in their new roles at West Virginia University.

Damien Clement will serve as acting dean of the Honors College and Rhonda Reymond as interim director of the Humanities Center effective Aug. 1.

Clement replaces Acting Dean Ryan Claycomb who was also the director of the Humanities Center. Honors College Dean Ken Blemings continues to serve as interim dean of the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.

“Our Honors College has seen extraordinary growth and achievement over the past few years, thanks to the vision and leadership of both Dean Blemings and Acting Dean Claycomb,” said Maryanne Reed, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “We are excited that Dr. Clement is ready and willing to step into this role. He approaches leadership with energy and innovative thinking, which is exactly what our Honors College needs.”

Clement plans to expand the Honors Faculty Fellows program, organize a professional development series for upper-class Honors students and implement various diversity initiatives to attract more underrepresented students to the College.

“The Honors College is a special place and this role allows me to continue my collaboration with colleagues across campus to create educational experiences both inside and outside of the classroom for our high-achieving students,” Clement said.

Reymond, an associate professor of art history in the College of Creative Arts, has served as the associate director of the Humanities Center since May 2019.

“I look forward to supporting faculty in their important work and expanding WVU’s network of researchers engaged in critical humanistic inquiry,” Reymond said. “I am also excited about the Center’s role and new initiatives in making more visible the culture of humanities research on campus and its potential to profoundly affect our graduate and undergraduate students as well as our community affiliates.”

Reymond plans to expand the Center’s speaker series and events, fellowship awards and interdisciplinary collaboration efforts.

“Our Humanities Center has been a powerful engine of collaborative and innovative research across disciplines since it was founded in 2017,” Reed said. “We are tremendously grateful to Dr. Claycomb for the vision and energy he demonstrated in founding the Center and excited about the new ideas and initiatives that Dr. Reymond brings to the role.”

The Office of the Provost anticipates conducting an internal search for a permanent director of the Humanities Center in Spring 2020.

