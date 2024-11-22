WVU Foundation names William J. Green senior vice president of development, chief development officer

West Virginia Press Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A senior executive with nearly 20 years of experience in both health care and higher education fundraising at Rutgers, Villanova and Penn has been chosen as the new senior vice president of development and chief development officer for the West Virginia University Foundation.

William J. “Will” Green will begin his new position Jan. 6, WVU Foundation President and CEO Cindi Roth announced Friday (Nov. 22). He will take over for B.J. Davisson, who is retiring at the end of the year.

“After an extensive national search that drew a number of highly qualified candidates, I am thrilled that Will has agreed to join our WVU Foundation team,” Roth said. “He brings a wealth of talent and diverse experience in all facets of higher education fundraising, especially in the area of academic and clinical medicine. I have no doubt under his leadership, our dynamic and strong development operation supporting WVU and WVU Medicine will continue growing to new heights.”

Green is currently vice president for development at Rutgers Health, a major component of the Rutgers University Foundation. There, he oversees all aspects of fundraising and engagement for the system’s eight schools and seven centers/institutes. This includes directing all philanthropic activity, managing staff, and interacting daily with donors and prospects.

“Time and again throughout the recruitment process, those I met with talked about their purpose and passion for serving the Mountaineer community,” Green said. “I am honored to be joining the dedicated team at the West Virginia University Foundation and excited to get to work on behalf of the people of West Virginia.”

Prior to joining Rutgers Health in 2017, Green spent three years as executive director of clinical support and major gifts at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he led and coordinated the CHOP Foundation’s major and principal gifts program. Before that, Green served in various senior and progressive advancement roles, including positions at Villanova University (2010-2014) and the University of Pennsylvania (2007-2010).

Green earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

He and his wife, Gina, and their two sons, William and Nathaniel, look forward to joining the Mountaineer community.

Celebrating 70 years of service to the University, the WVU Foundation raised $282 million last year from more than 20,000 donors. To learn more about the WVU Foundation and how to support the University, visit wvuf.org.