WVU debuts new neuroscience ‘Brain Camp’ for high school students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Students in 11th and 12th grades looking for a unique, immersive, science-based camp experience should consider Brain Camp, a new week-long educational program taking place on West Virginia University’s Morgantown Campus in July.

The camp, run by the WVU School of Medicine’s Department of Neuroscience, in association with the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, runs July 14-20 and is limited to 30 students.

Campers will participate in hands-on demonstrations with WVU faculty and graduate students in areas like neuroanatomy, studying the effects of light at night, impacts of stroke and motion capture computer simulations of the body.

“A passion for science and a sense of curiosity are the only prerequisites needed to attend this camp,” Randy Nelson, chair of the neuroscience department, said. “Campers will walk away from this experience having gained insight to the breadth of academic and career possibilities available to those interested in the brain and its functions. They will also learn that WVU is a great place to study neuroscience.”

While attending the camp, campers will stay in WVU’s Oakland Hall under the supervision of WVU employees. Housing, meals, transportation, evening programs, and outings are all included in the $700 per camper costs. Limited financial assistance may be available for those who qualify.

See a tentative schedule, find out more about Brain Camp and register.

Questions regarding the camp can be sent to Morgan Prunty at maprunty@hsc.wvu.edu.

