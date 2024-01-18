WVU Day at the Legislature focuses on opportunity in Mountain State

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a state with hardworking people who have a heritage of rugged determination and helping their neighbors at every opportunity, West Virginia University works to channel this mentality into its programs, creating innovative initiatives that deliver statewide results.

To celebrate these change-making efforts, WVU and WVU Extension will host WVU Day at the Legislature from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, in the upper rotunda of the West Virginia Capitol Building in Charleston.

Visitors of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to attend this free event which will feature information and activities from organizations across WVU. This year’s event will highlight areas of opportunity for workforce development, economic prosperity, health care and youth programming.

Families, young people and other visitors will have access to hands-on activities, and be able to explore interactive exhibits and discover the importance of civic engagement. Youth development, STEM, health care, volunteerism, safety, nutrition and more will also be featured.

Visitors can interact with a robot from the WVU Robotics program, learn how to operate fire extinguishers from WVU Extension Occupational Safety and Health, and see a heartbeat demonstration from the WVU School of Nursing program. WVU Jackson’s Mill will present activities in rope bracelet making, food waste prevention and outdoor education. Additionally, the Mountaineer mascot will greet guests and take photos.

“WVU and WVU Extension reach people in all 55 counties. We are here to exchange knowledge and provide tools and resources that improve lives and livelihoods,” Dean of WVU Extension and Engagement Jorge Atiles said. “Our research and community-engaged educational programs are diverse, vast and address topics that are important to our citizens, including health care, farming, nutrition, youth education, STEM and much more. This event is a great way to showcase and celebrate our outreach and service to the state.”

For questions about WVU Day at the Legislature, contact the WVU Extension Office of Communications at 304-293-4221.