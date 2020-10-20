WVU Chambers College hosts Ethics of AI Panel as part of Distinguished Speaker Series

From WVU Today:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the increase in artificial intelligence across industries, the Chambers College Distinguished Speaker Series, in conjunction with Vantage Ventures, is hosting an Ethics in AI Panel on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Experts David Fragale, Laure Kornhauser and Tim Duncan will lead a discussion on the implications of AI, followed by a Q&A session.

WHAT: Ethics of AI Panel, part of the West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics Distinguished Speaker Series, in partnership with Vantage Ventures

WHERE: Live virtual event via Zoom. Participants can acquire the link by registering.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 22, 5-6 p.m.

WHO:

David Fragale, Executive in Residence, Chambers College Finance department. He comes to WVU with experience professionally across the Fortune 100, top financial institutions, the public sector and multilateral agencies and venture-backed startups,

Laura Kornhauser, co-founder and CEO of Stratify.

This panel was part of the Maier AI Ethics Competition, which was open to all four-year West Virginia college students. The student competition will be held earlier that day.

