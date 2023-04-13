WVU Center for Black Culture and Research prepares for leadership transition

WVUToday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A higher education administrator with experience in student and intercultural engagement will usher in a new era for the West Virginia University Center for Black Culture and Research.

Javier McCoy, who currently oversees campus-wide initiatives as the assistant director of Inclusive Leadership and Intercultural Engagement in the Division of Student Life’s Student Engagement unit, will become CBC&R’s interim director as Marjorie Fuller retires this summer, according to Dean of Students Corey Farris.

“Javier has established a great rapport with our students,” Farris said. “And while he brings a variety of necessary skills to the position, I believe Javier will also bring to this new role the energy and open-door approach he’s become known for to seize on new opportunities for the Center.”

McCoy previously served in Residence Life, and before joining WVU, he was the inaugural coordinator of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Wheeling Jesuit University.

McCoy earned his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia State University and a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration from Salem University. He is a proud brother of Alpha Kappa Psi Professional Business Fraternity, Inc., and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., where he serves as the executive director for the District of West Virginia and chapter president for the Alpha Zeta Lambda Chapter.

To ensure a smooth transition, McCoy will begin collaborating with Fuller who will officially retire at the end of June.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Marjorie during this important transition,” McCoy said. “She has built so many relationships during her long tenure here at WVU and I am excited to build on those as we look to the future.”

Fuller, a Wheeling native, came to WVU in 2008 to lead the CBC&R which was established in 1987 to provide educational, cultural and social support for students, faculty, staff and community members.

“As a Black woman in higher education administration, it has been my honor to work in service to our students and all members of the WVU and surrounding community who want to better understand the Black experience and its rich contributions to society,” Fuller said.

Plans to celebrate Fuller’s accomplishments are being finalized and will be announced later.





