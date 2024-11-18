WVU awarded $12.6M for renovations to enhance dental education, patient care in West Virginia

West Virginia Press Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Construction is set to start in the new year on an extensive West Virginia University School of Dentistry expansion and renovation project being supported, in part, by a $12.6 million award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The multiphase project encompasses approximately 50,000 square feet in the Health Sciences Center on the Morgantown Campus that has largely remained unchanged from its original footprint since the school’s founding in 1957.

Working in collaboration with WVU Facilities Management and SmithGroup, an international architectural design company, the facility has been reimagined to meet 21st century needs.

The WVU Board of Governors approved the first phase of the capital improvement project during its regular meeting in September following the award appropriation, setting in motion the significant modernization and unification of facilities that will enhance oral health education and patient care to meet the current and future oral health needs of West Virginia’s citizens and beyond.

In addition to the Health Resources and Services Administration Congressionally Directed Spending award, the school’s capital campaign — Transforming Oral Health: The Campaign for Facilities — is an opportunity for alumni and friends to support the fundraising effort and help to advance the school and profession.

“We are incredibly grateful for those who have helped bring this project to fruition, including our generous donors and Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, President Gordon Gee and Dr. Clay Marsh,” Dr. Stephen Pachuta, dean of the WVU School of Dentistry, said. “This support allows us to create a state-of-the-art environment that facilitates excellence in education, patient care and research to help meet the University’s land-grant mission to improve the lives and livelihoods of those we serve.”

In 2021, an initial $1.5 million renovation project upgraded the Urgent Care Clinic, including radiology services and the patient reception and waiting area, created office space for the Clinical Affairs team, and relocated oral medicine, oral and maxillofacial pathology and forensic odontology faculty experts for better clinic access. The remaining renovations are planned in two large phases.

The first phase will focus on modernizing and integrating the Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics clinics, Faculty Group Practice and Dr. W. Robert Biddington Center for Dental Innovation back into the Health Sciences Center from their current location at Suncrest Towne Centre. Phase one also includes significant upgrades to sanitary, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, mechanical and electrical systems. This work is expected to be completed prior to the start of the Fall 2026 semester.

“I am incredibly excited about the upcoming renovation project at the School of Dentistry,” Caroline Cartwright, a Class of 2027 Doctor of Dental Surgery student from Huntington, said. “It will create a more cohesive and well-rounded learning environment.

“Working in these new facilities during my final year will significantly enhance my practical skills and clinical experience, as well as promote a more dynamic and supportive educational environment by fostering better interactions with faculty, peers and patients. I am excited to take advantage of the improvements and believe they will greatly benefit my overall learning experience.”

Phase two will focus on areas that include a surgical suite, specialty clinics and administrative and academic offices.

The state’s only dental school, WVU offers a Doctor of Dental Surgery, a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene and advanced education programs that help address workforce shortages in West Virginia and across the country. It is fully integrated with WVU Dental, a comprehensive oral health care system offering general and specialized dentistry care performed by faculty, resident and student providers.

“We are driven by our commitment to our students and to the patients entrusted to our care,” Dr. Pachuta said. “This renovation project will ultimately enhance student education to the benefit of patients statewide. It is essential for meeting the needs of today and well beyond.”

Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the WVU School of Dentistry’s capital campaign should contact Director of Development Karen Coombs at 304-216-3784 or [email protected]. Gifts to the WVU School of Dentistry Facilities Fund (2W686) can also be made online at give.wvu.edu/dentistry. Naming opportunities are available for those who wish to honor a loved one’s legacy or explore other options.

All gifts to support the WVU School of Dentistry are made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.