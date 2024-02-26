WVSSAC volleyball and cheerleading championships returning to Charleston

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announced that Charleston has won the bids to host volleyball and cheerleading championships from 2024 through 2026. This follows the announcement that Charleston will host the WVSSAC High School Football Championships for the first time in 30 years.

“We are excited to continue to host the WVSSAC High School Volleyball Championships at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, and we are thrilled to welcome back the WVSSAC Cheerleading competition,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “These championships, together with the High School Football Championships, will help drive sports tourism in our Capital City – further supporting our local businesses and economy.”



Charleston has hosted the High School Volleyball Championships since 2019. This award will ensure the tournament has a home in the Capital City for another three years.

In addition to volleyball returning, Charleston also will host the State High School Cheerleading Championships from 2024 through 2026.

“Competing for a state championship is something these student-athletes will remember for the rest of their lives. That the WVSSAC puts their trust in Charleston to make it a positive and memorable experience speaks volumes to the relationship we’ve built,” Brady said. “Retaining volleyball and bringing cheer back to the Capital City were priorities, and we accomplished those goals, thanks in large part to the support of the number one advocate of sports tourism in Charleston, Mayor Amy Goodwin.”



For information about more events in Charleston, visit the CVB’s website, www.charlestonwv.com.