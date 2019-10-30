WV’s 4th-grade math scores fall; reading lowest on record

By Ryan Quinn Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In public schools in the majority of states, fourth-graders’ math scores held steady or improved on average on the National Assessment of Educational Progress from 2017 to this year.

Not in West Virginia. It was among only three states to see statistically significant drops in their average scores in this area.

West Virginia’s 2019 average score for public fourth-graders was 231, the lowest it’s been since 2005. The national average is now 240. That’s about the same score the country has had for the past dozen years.

“Thank God for Mississippi,” that phrase sometimes uttered when West Virginia ranks low in yet another national ranking, doesn’t apply here.

Mississippi averaged a 241, above the national average. …

