WVPA photos from 2024 Girls State Tournament – George Washington vs. Musselman

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION George Washington’s Finley Lohan (5) drives down the baseline as Musselman’s Brionna Banjomon (50) defends during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION George Washington’s Zaniah Zellous (44) is fouled on a shot attempt during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION George Washington’s Zaniah Zellous (44) and Musselman’s Ciara Puller (4) go up for a rebound during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Musselman’s Jasmine Morris (15) drives to the basket as George Washington’s Finley Lohan (5) defends during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston.

