WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA photos from 2024 Girls State Tournament – George Washington vs. Musselman on March 5, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: HB 4756 passes, creates statewide Alzheimer’s Task Force March 6, 2024 West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association honors Huntington landscaper at Winter Symposium March 6, 2024 MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Justice to join DHS to present annual Medal of Valor awards today (Mar. 6) March 6, 2024 MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION George Washington’s Finley Lohan (5) drives down the baseline as Musselman’s Brionna Banjomon (50) defends during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION George Washington’s Zaniah Zellous (44) is fouled on a shot attempt during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION George Washington’s Zaniah Zellous (44) and Musselman’s Ciara Puller (4) go up for a rebound during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Musselman’s Jasmine Morris (15) drives to the basket as George Washington’s Finley Lohan (5) defends during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston.