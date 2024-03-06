WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA photos from 2024 Girls State Tournament – East Fairmont vs. Weir on March 5, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: HB 4756 passes, creates statewide Alzheimer’s Task Force March 6, 2024 West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association honors Huntington landscaper at Winter Symposium March 6, 2024 MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Justice to join DHS to present annual Medal of Valor awards today (Mar. 6) March 6, 2024 MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION East Fairmont’s Brooklyn Shupe (20) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston. East Fairmont defeated Weir 74-49. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Weir’s Janai Turner (4) makes a pass as East Fairmont’s Brooklyn Shupe (20) and Kailee Haymond (1) defend during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston. East Fairmont defeated Weir 74-49. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION East Fairmont’s Emma Moore (2) fights the ball away from Weir’s Olivia Baker (1) during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston. East Fairmont defeated Weir 74-49. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Weir’s Rayna Hoover (21) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston. East Fairmont defeated Weir 74-49.