WVPA photos from 2024 Girls State Tournament – East Fairmont vs. Weir

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION East Fairmont’s Brooklyn Shupe (20) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston. East Fairmont defeated Weir 74-49.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Weir’s Janai Turner (4) makes a pass as East Fairmont’s Brooklyn Shupe (20) and Kailee Haymond (1) defend during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston. East Fairmont defeated Weir 74-49.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION East Fairmont’s Emma Moore (2) fights the ball away from Weir’s Olivia Baker (1) during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston. East Fairmont defeated Weir 74-49.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Weir’s Rayna Hoover (21) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston. East Fairmont defeated Weir 74-49.

