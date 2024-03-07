WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Girls State Tournament Photos — St. Joseph Central vs. James Monroe on March 7, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Basketball Tournament Photos — Wyoming East vs. Charleston Catholic March 7, 2024 Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center performs West Virginia’s first procedure with WATCHMAN FLX Pro March 7, 2024 Supreme Court to hear arguments at Herbert Hoover High School March 7, 2024 MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION James Monroe’s Maggie Boroski (1) drives past Huntington St. Joseph Central defender Candra Frazier (23) during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION James Monroe’s Ava Dunlap (3) goes up for a three-point shot during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION James Monroe’s Mya Dunlap (0) drives past Huntington St. Joseph Central defender Niko Kaufmann (22) during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION James Monroe’s Abby Mathis (24) goes up for a shot as Huntington St. Joseph Central’s Ava Dunlap (3) and Sophie Ransbottom (11) defend during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston.