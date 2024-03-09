WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

WVPA Girls Basketball Tournament Photos — Williamstown vs. Wheeling Central Catholic

on

More in WVPA Sharing:

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Williamstown’s Faith Pickens (14) goes up for a shot as Wheeling Central Catholic’s Kaitlyn Blake (42) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Williamstown’s Riley Landis (12) makes a pass as Wheeling Central Catholic’s Brook Edge (14) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Central Catholic’s Brook Edge (14) attempts to keep the ball away from Williamstown defender Quinn Bunch (3) during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Central Catholic’s Erin Maxwell (44) goes up for a shot as Williamstown’s Faith Pickens (14) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Charleston.

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

And get our latest content in your inbox

Invalid email address