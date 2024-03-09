WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Girls Basketball Tournament Photos — Williamstown vs. Wheeling Central Catholic on March 9, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: MEDIA ADVISORY: March 9 End-of-Session Trade Show to feature WV Manufacturers at State Capitol March 9, 2024 Charleston urologist explains draw, demands of competitive specialty March 9, 2024 WVPA Girls Basketball Tournament Photos – Gilmer County vs. Tucker County March 8, 2024 MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Williamstown’s Faith Pickens (14) goes up for a shot as Wheeling Central Catholic’s Kaitlyn Blake (42) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Williamstown’s Riley Landis (12) makes a pass as Wheeling Central Catholic’s Brook Edge (14) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Central Catholic’s Brook Edge (14) attempts to keep the ball away from Williamstown defender Quinn Bunch (3) during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Central Catholic’s Erin Maxwell (44) goes up for a shot as Williamstown’s Faith Pickens (14) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Charleston.