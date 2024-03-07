WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Girls Basketball Tournament Photos — Wheeling Park vs. Washington on March 6, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Girls Basketball Tournament Photos — Cameron vs. Pocahontas County March 6, 2024 HB 4756 passes, creates statewide Alzheimer’s Task Force March 6, 2024 West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association honors Huntington landscaper at Winter Symposium March 6, 2024 MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Park’s Lala Woods (35) goes up for a shot during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Washington’s Timia Perry (35) goes up for a shot as Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas (30) and Jillian Huffman (20) defend during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas (30) goes up for a shot as Washington’s Timia Perry (35) and Madison Hardy (24) defend during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Washington’s Lexi Adams (15) goes up for a shot as Wheeling Park’s Jillian Huffman (20) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston.