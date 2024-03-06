WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

WVPA Girls Basketball Tournament photos — Lewis County vs. Philip Barbour

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Philip Barbour’s Izzy Knotts (5) goes up for a shot as Lewis County’s Kenna Maxwell (24) defends during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Philip Barbour’s Braylyn Sparks (14) drives past Lewis County defenders Ella Pinkney (11) and Kenna Maxwell (24) during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Lewis County’s Emma Pinkney (31) goes up for a shot as Philip Barbour’s Izzy Knotts (5) defends during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Lewis County’s Ella Pinkney (11) goes up for a shot as Philip Barbour’s Izzy Knotts (5) defends during the West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charleston.

