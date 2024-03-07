WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

WVPA Girls Basketball Tournament Photos — Cameron vs. Pocahontas County

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Pocahontas County’s Calli Propst (32) goes up for a shot during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Pocahontas County’s Allie Pollack (12) drives past Cameron’s Emilee Dobbs (5) during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Cameron’s Ashlynn Van Tassell (44) goes up for a shot as Pocahontas County’s Allyson Taylor (15) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Cameron’s Kenzie Clutter (00) makes a pass as Pocahontas County’s Allie Pollack (12) and Shayla Bennett (24) defend during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston.

