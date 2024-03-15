WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Williamstown vs. Wheeling Central Catholic on March 15, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Fairmont Senior vs. East Fairmont March 15, 2024 Opinion: Time to fix household leaks March 15, 2024 Coplin Health Systems to host discussion with Therapist David Kozlowski about improving relationships March 15, 2024 MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Central Catholic’s Max Olejasz (24) goes up for a shot as Williamstown’s Gavin Lemley (32) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Central Catholic’s Quinton Burlenski (12) drives to the basket as Williamstown’s Jayden Bryant (12) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Williamstown’s Cruz Isaly (24) goes up for a shot during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Williamstown’s Carson Hill (44) goes up for a shot as Wheeling Central Catholic’s Jeremy Ratcliffe (15) and Max Olejasz (24) defend during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Charleston.