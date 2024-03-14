WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Webster County vs. James Monroe on March 13, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Morgantown vs. Wheeling Park March 13, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Tucker County vs. Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic March 13, 2024 Pulmonology and critical care specialties address health risks common in West Virginia March 13, 2024 MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION James Monroe’s Will Boggess (2) is fouled by Webster County’s Riley Clevenger (20) on a shot attempt during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Webster County’s Rayden Triplett (3) goes up for a shot as James Monroe’s Ryan Cole (23) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Webster County’s Logan Leichliter (4) goes up for a shot as James Monroe’s Ryan Cole (23) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION James Monroe’s Ryan Cole (23) goes up for a shot as Webster County’s Ashton Moll (2) and Rayden Triplett (3) defend during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.