WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Webster County vs. James Monroe

on

More in WVPA Sharing:

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION James Monroe’s Will Boggess (2) is fouled by Webster County’s Riley Clevenger (20) on a shot attempt during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Webster County’s Rayden Triplett (3) goes up for a shot as James Monroe’s Ryan Cole (23) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Webster County’s Logan Leichliter (4) goes up for a shot as James Monroe’s Ryan Cole (23) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION James Monroe’s Ryan Cole (23) goes up for a shot as Webster County’s Ashton Moll (2) and Rayden Triplett (3) defend during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

And get our latest content in your inbox

Invalid email address