WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Tucker County vs. Webster County

Tucker County’s Maddox Anderson (20) blocks a shot against Webster County during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 
Tucker County’s Owen Knotts (14) readies a shot against Webster County during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 
Webster County’s Rayden Triplett sets up a play against Tucker County during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15.
 Webster County’s Zach McCourt (5) puts up a shot over Tucker County’s Ashton Lycliter (24) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 
Tucker and Webster Counties battle for a rebound during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 
Webster County’s Logan Leighliter (4) and Kyle McMillion (44) try to block a shot by Tucker County’s Trevan Bonner (10) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 

