WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Tucker County vs. Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Tucker County’s Ashton Lycliter (24) goes up for a shot as Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic’s Nymir Bryant (24) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic’s Micaiah Ehirim (3) goes up for a shot during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Tucker County’s Trevan Bonner (10) goes up for a shot as Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic’s Micaiah Ehirim (3) and Isaiah Sanders (32) defend during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Tucker County’s Ashton Lycliter (24) blocks a shot attempt by Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic’s Micaiah Ehirim (3) during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.

