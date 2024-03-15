WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — South Charleston vs. Spring Mills on March 15, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Huntington vs. Morgantown March 15, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Tucker County vs. Webster County March 15, 2024 WVDOH worker in critical condition March 15, 2024 South Charleston’s Dazon Reid (2) attempts a shot in front of Spring Mills’ Tyler Jones (4) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. South Charleston’s Zane Saunders (12) works around Spring Mills defenders during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. Players from Spring Mills and South Charleston compete for a rebound during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. Spring Mills’ Caleb Thomas (3) and South Charleston’s Roman Kellum tip-off to begin the second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. Spring Mills’ Akwasi Opoku-Achampong (2) works around South Charleston’s Elijah Martin (5) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. South Charleston’s Roman Kellum (11) works against a Spring Mills defender during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15.