WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — South Charleston vs. Spring Mills

South Charleston’s Dazon Reid (2) attempts a shot in front of Spring Mills’ Tyler Jones (4) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 
South Charleston’s Zane Saunders (12) works around Spring Mills defenders during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15.
Players from Spring Mills and South Charleston compete for a rebound during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 
Spring Mills’ Caleb Thomas (3) and South Charleston’s Roman Kellum tip-off to begin the second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15.
Spring Mills’ Akwasi Opoku-Achampong (2) works around South Charleston’s Elijah Martin (5) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 
 South Charleston’s Roman Kellum (11) works against a Spring Mills defender during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 

