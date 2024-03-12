WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — South Charleston vs. Jefferson

South Charleston’s Zane Saunders (12) goes for a rebound over Jefferson’s Tay’Shaun Roper (2) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Jefferson’s Jamari Jenkins (10) puts up a jumpshot while South Charleston’s  Zane Saunders (12) attempts to block, during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Jefferson’s Wyatt Shively (33) shows his frustration while South Charleston’s Dazon Reid (2) and Roman Kellum (11) follow the play, during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
South Charleston’s Zane Saunders (12) goes for a shot during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
South Charleston’s Dazon Reid (2) works around Jefferson’s Kylan Johnson (1) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Jefferson’s Jaiden Gladney (center) works against South Charleston’s Zane Saunders (12) and Elijah Martin (5) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Jefferson’s Kylan Johnson (1) prepares to shoot a free throw during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
South Charleston’s Zane Saunders (12) grabs a rebound during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

