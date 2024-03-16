WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Shady Spring vs. Fairmont Senior on March 16, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Morgantown vs. Spring Mills March 16, 2024 MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. Governor and GameChanger Head Coach Jim Justice to visit Parkersburg High School March 18 March 16, 2024 W.Va. National Guard to host third annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day March 16, 2024 Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs (4) sets up a play against Shady Springs during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Shady Spring’s Jackson Williams (0) works around a Fairmont Senior defender during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell (2) tries to block a Fairmont Senior layup during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Shady Spring’s Brody Radford (3) grabs a rebound against Fairmont Senior during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell (green jersey) defends against Fairmont Senior’s Zvcheus Dobbs (4) during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs (4) works against Shady Spring’s Makhi Olson (11), Ammar Maxwell (2), and Jackson Williams (0) during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.