WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Shady Spring vs. Fairmont Senior

 Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs (4) sets up a play against Shady Springs during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
Shady Spring’s Jackson Williams (0) works around a Fairmont Senior defender during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell (2) tries to block a Fairmont Senior layup during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
Shady Spring’s Brody Radford (3) grabs a rebound against Fairmont Senior during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell (green jersey) defends against Fairmont Senior’s Zvcheus Dobbs (4) during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs (4) works against Shady Spring’s Makhi Olson (11), Ammar Maxwell (2), and Jackson Williams (0) during the Class AAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

