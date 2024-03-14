WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Nitro vs. Shady Spring

Shady Springs’ Gavin Davis (white jersey) works against Nitro’s Eli Little john (4) and Collin Crouch (12) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Shady Springs’ Ammar Maxwell sets up a play against Nitro during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024
Shady Springs’ Jackson Williams (0) blocks a shot against Nitro during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Nitro’s Caylem Thomas (right, dark jersey) shoots in front of Shady Springs’ Gavin Davis (4) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Shady Springs’ Jack Williams (0) sinks a basket over three Nitro defenders during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Nitro and Shady Spring players fight for a rebound during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.

