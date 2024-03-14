WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Morgantown vs. Wheeling Park

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Morgantown’s Sharron Young (5) goes up for a shot as Wheeling Park’s Landon Lewis (21) and Amare Johnson (5) defend during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Park’s Mykel Davis (3) goes up for a shot as Morgantown’s Max Frey (1) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Park’s Amare Johnson (5) goes up for a shot as Morgantown’s Sharron Young (5) and Jay Shrewsbury (10) defend during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Morgantown’s Mary Johnson (21) goes up for a shot during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Charleston.

