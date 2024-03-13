WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Huntington vs. Spring Valley

Huntington’s Tayveon Wilson and Daniel Price head up the court after a score against Spring Valley during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Spring Valley’s Tate Adkins holds onto the ball against Huntington during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Huntington’s Mikey Johnson (2) goes for a lay-up against Spring Valley during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Spring Valley’s Tate Adkins (4), Toma Gasaj (14), and Keyan Grayson (0) battle for a rebound against Huntington during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Spring Valley’s Colton Caldwell (5) battles for a rebound against Huntington during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Spring Valley’s Clay Robertson (2) sets up a play against Huntington during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Huntington’s Mikey Johnson(2) puts up a shot against Spring Valley during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Spring Valley’s Keyan Grayson (0) drives up the court against Huntington during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

