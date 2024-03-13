WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Huntington vs. Spring Valley on March 13, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Doddridge County vs. Tug Valley March 13, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — East Hardy vs. Cameron March 13, 2024 House adopts budget, adjourns sine die March 13, 2024 Huntington’s Tayveon Wilson and Daniel Price head up the court after a score against Spring Valley during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Spring Valley’s Tate Adkins holds onto the ball against Huntington during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Huntington’s Mikey Johnson (2) goes for a lay-up against Spring Valley during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Spring Valley’s Tate Adkins (4), Toma Gasaj (14), and Keyan Grayson (0) battle for a rebound against Huntington during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Spring Valley’s Colton Caldwell (5) battles for a rebound against Huntington during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Spring Valley’s Clay Robertson (2) sets up a play against Huntington during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Huntington’s Mikey Johnson(2) puts up a shot against Spring Valley during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Spring Valley’s Keyan Grayson (0) drives up the court against Huntington during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.