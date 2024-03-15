WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Huntington vs. Morgantown

Huntington’s Tayveon Wilson (33) stuffs Morgantown’s Sharron Young (5) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 
 Morgantown’s Sharron Young (5) works around Huntington’s Mikey Johnson (2) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15.
 Morgantown’s Jay Shrewsberry (10) works around Huntington’s Taviun Chandler (5) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15.
 Huntington’s Tayveon Wilson (33) attempts to block a shot by Morgantown’s Izzy Everett (white jersey) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 
Morgantown’s Jay Shrewsberry (10) attempts to block a Huntington layup during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 
Morgantown’s Max Frey (1) works around Huntington’s Artie Caprino during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. 

