WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Huntington vs. Morgantown on March 15, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — South Charleston vs. Spring Mills March 15, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Tucker County vs. Webster County March 15, 2024 WVDOH worker in critical condition March 15, 2024 Huntington’s Tayveon Wilson (33) stuffs Morgantown’s Sharron Young (5) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. Morgantown’s Sharron Young (5) works around Huntington’s Mikey Johnson (2) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. Morgantown’s Jay Shrewsberry (10) works around Huntington’s Taviun Chandler (5) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. Huntington’s Tayveon Wilson (33) attempts to block a shot by Morgantown’s Izzy Everett (white jersey) during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. Morgantown’s Jay Shrewsberry (10) attempts to block a Huntington layup during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15. Morgantown’s Max Frey (1) works around Huntington’s Artie Caprino during a second round matchup in the 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday, March 15.