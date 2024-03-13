WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — East Hardy vs. Cameron on March 13, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Doddridge County vs. Tug Valley March 13, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Huntington vs. Spring Valley March 13, 2024 House adopts budget, adjourns sine die March 13, 2024 Cameron’s Colton Winters (24) and Cuyler McCauley attempt to block a shot against East Hardy during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. East Hardy’s Evan Hamilton (1) sets up a play against Cameron during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. East Hardy’s Nate Smith (12) drives to the basket during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Cameron’s Colson Wichetrman sets up a play against East Hardy during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. East Hardy’s Nate Smith (12) grabs a rebound in front of teammates Jordan Teets (21) and Evan Hamilton (1) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. East Hardy’s Gideon Good (34) and Cameron’s Lance Hartley (33) follow the play during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. East Hardy’s Mason Hamilton (2) works around Cameron’s Trey Estel (right) and Mason Scott (30) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. East Hardy’s James Teets (11) sets up a play against Cameron during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.