WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Doddridge County vs. Tug Valley

Doddridge County's Brandon Hileman grabs a rebound against Tug Valley during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Doddridge County's Brandon Hileman works against Tug Valley's Buddy Marcum during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Tug Valley's Braydun Ferris sets up a play against Doddridge County during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Tug Valley's Braydun Ferris drives to the basket against Tug Valley during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Players from Doddridge County and Tug Valley battle it out during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Doddridge County's Jerod Trent passes to teammate Jaden Solomen against Tug Valley during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Tug Valley's Braydun Ferris (left) works around Doddridge County's Jerod Trent (right) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Doddridge County's Jacob Dehaven (22) attempts a free throw against Tug Valley during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.