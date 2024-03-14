WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Charleston Catholic vs. Trinity Christian on March 14, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Bluefield vs. Braxton County March 14, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Nitro vs. Shady Spring March 14, 2024 State and national leaders to headline 50th annual West Virginia Mining Symposium March 26-27 March 14, 2024 Charleston Catholic Head Coach Hunter Moles and Trinity Christian Head Coach Codey Horton embrace before the start of Thursday’s first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum. Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner (24) tips-off against Trinity Christian during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024. Charleston Catholic’s Zaden Ranson (32) grabs a rebound in front of Trinity Christian’s Benjamin Lohmann (1) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024. Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner (24) goes for a lay-up against Trinity Christian during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024. Trinity Christian and Charleston Catholic do battle during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024. Trinity Christian’s Carter Hartsock (23) works against a Charleston Catholic defender during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.