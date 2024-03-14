WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Charleston Catholic vs. Trinity Christian

Charleston Catholic Head Coach Hunter Moles and Trinity Christian Head Coach Codey Horton embrace before the start of Thursday’s first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.
Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner (24) tips-off against Trinity Christian during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Charleston Catholic’s Zaden Ranson (32) grabs a rebound in front of Trinity Christian’s Benjamin Lohmann (1) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner (24) goes for a lay-up against Trinity Christian during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Trinity Christian and Charleston Catholic do battle during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Trinity Christian’s Carter Hartsock (23) works against a Charleston Catholic defender during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.

