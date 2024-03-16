WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Charleston Catholic vs. Ravenswood

WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Charleston Catholic’s Max Wilcox (30) drives down the court as Ravenswood’s Beau Bennett (5) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner (24) goes up for a shot during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Ravenswood’s Evan Swain (32) goes up for a shot as Charleston Catholic’s Zaden Ranson (32) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston.
MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Ravenswood’s Noah Dawson (4) drives to the basket as Charleston Catholic’s Gio Cinco (10) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston.

