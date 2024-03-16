WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Charleston Catholic vs. Ravenswood on March 16, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. Governor and GameChanger Head Coach Jim Justice to visit Parkersburg High School March 18 March 16, 2024 W.Va. National Guard to host third annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day March 16, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Tug Valley vs. East Hardy March 16, 2024 MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Charleston Catholic’s Max Wilcox (30) drives down the court as Ravenswood’s Beau Bennett (5) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner (24) goes up for a shot during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Ravenswood’s Evan Swain (32) goes up for a shot as Charleston Catholic’s Zaden Ranson (32) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Ravenswood’s Noah Dawson (4) drives to the basket as Charleston Catholic’s Gio Cinco (10) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston.