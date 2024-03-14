WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Chapmanville Regional vs. Ravenswood

WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

Ravenswood’s Logan Alfred works against Chapman Regional’s Benji Adkins during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Ravenswood’s Evan Swain shoots a free throw against Cpmanville Regional during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Chapmanville Regional’s Zion Blevins (white jersey) works against a Ravenswood defender during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Chapmanville Regional’s Cameron Blevins works up the court against Ravenswood during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Ravenswood defeated Chapmanville Regional in overtime in their first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, March 14, 2024. Final score 54-53.
Chapmanville’s Samuel Miller (2) and Ravenswood’s Evan Swain go for a rebound during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 14, 2024.

