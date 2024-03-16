WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Bluefield vs. Wheeling Central Catholic on March 15, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — South Charleston vs. Spring Mills March 15, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Huntington vs. Morgantown March 15, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Tucker County vs. Webster County March 15, 2024 MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Bluefield’s Glenn Keene (23) and Wheeling Central Catholic’s Quinton Burlenski (12) battle for possession of the ball during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Central Catholic’s Max Olejasz (24) dunks the ball as Bluefield’s Sencere Fields (2) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Bluefield’s Kamron Gore (3) goes up for a shot as Wheeling Central Catholic’s Quinton Burlenski (12) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Bluefield’s R.J Hairston (14) dunks the ball during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Charleston.