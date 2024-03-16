WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Morgantown vs. Spring Mills on March 16, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Shady Spring vs. Fairmont Senior March 16, 2024 MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. Governor and GameChanger Head Coach Jim Justice to visit Parkersburg High School March 18 March 16, 2024 W.Va. National Guard to host third annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day March 16, 2024 Spring Mills tips off against Morgantown to start the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Morgantown’s Sharron Young (5) works around Spring Mills Xavier Anderson (10) during the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Spring Mills Xavier Anderson (10) goes for a layup against Morgantown during the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Morgantown’s Jacob King (3) works against Spring Mills Loakkhae Uth-Smith (11) during the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Spring Mills Caleb Thomas (3) works up the court against Morgantown during the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Spring Mills Caleb Thomas (3) shoots a jump shot against Morgantown during the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.