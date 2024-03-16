WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

WVPA Boys Basketball Morgantown vs. Spring Mills

on

Spring Mills tips off against Morgantown to start the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
Morgantown’s Sharron Young (5) works around Spring Mills Xavier Anderson (10) during the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
Spring Mills Xavier Anderson (10) goes for a layup against Morgantown during the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
 Morgantown’s Jacob King (3) works against Spring Mills Loakkhae Uth-Smith (11) during the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
Spring Mills Caleb Thomas (3) works up the court against Morgantown during the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
Spring Mills Caleb Thomas (3) shoots a jump shot against Morgantown during the Class AAAA State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

