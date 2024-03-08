WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Basketball Tournament Photos — Ravenswood vs. Chapmanville on March 8, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: Opinion: Tracking PSC activities March 8, 2024 W.Va. Attorney General joins National Consumer Protection initiative March 8, 2024 U.S. Sen. Manchin statement on Kroger union employees reaching contract agreement March 8, 2024 MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Chapmanville’s Daizi Farley (10) drives past Ravenswood defender Riley Street (12) during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Chapmanville’s Alaira Evans (33) drives to the basket as Ravenswood’s Riley Street (12) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Ravenswood’s Emily Wratchford (1) goes up for a shot as Chapmanville’s Jaiden Mahon (13) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Ravenswood’s Hadleigh McGoskey (3) drives past Chapmanville’s Hannah Miller (3) during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Charleston.