WVPA Alert: Press Conference – 10 a.m. Wednesday – Gov. Justice to preview new tourism advertising campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice will preview West Virginia’s new tourism advertising campaign at media event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the West Virginia Tourism Office.

Emily Hatfield, director of Public Relations for the West Virginia Tourism Office, which is located on the first floor Building 3 in the West Virginia Capitol Complex, issued the media alert and following information today.



WHAT: West Virginia’s blue skies, towering mountains, lush green foliage and unspoiled nature are the inspiration for the new tourism campaign. Capturing the tremendous sense of tranquility and longing West Virginians feel for their home, the campaign aims to share this sense of peace with visitors and urge them to discover West Virginia’s idyllic landscape, world-class recreation, culture and dining.

The West Virginia Tourism Office will preview the campaign on Wednesday, April 11, at a media event where legislators, industry partners and the public will get a first look at the new campaign and branding.

Gov. Jim Justice and Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby will provide remarks about the new initiative and how it will be implemented to increase state traveler spending. There will be a special video presentation of user-generated photos from #AlmostHeaven set to John Denver’s famous “Country Roads.”

WHEN: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 11

WHERE: West Virginia Tourism Office, First Floor, Building 3, State Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia

WHO:

Gov. Jim Justice

Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher

West Virginia Tourism Commission Chelsea Ruby

West Virginia Tourism Commission

WHY: This campaign aims to draw first-time visitors to the state by sharing the profound longing West Virginians feel for their home with travelers. It also is geared to inspire West Virginia’s loyal repeat visitors.

MEDIA INFO: In addition to previewing a TV commercial, sample partner ads and strategic creative will be on display for the first time. The event will be livestreamed by the Governor’s Office. All are invited to stay for media interviews and light refreshments.

FOR QUESTIONS, contact Hatfield at Emily.N.Hatfield@wv.gov or 304-771-6319 (c)