WVEA files injunction to halt school re-entry map and metrics

By Steven Allen Adams

Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Making good on its promise last week, the West Virginia Education Association announced Monday that it had filed an injunction to block the current version of metrics used to make school re-opening decisions.

The WVEA, one of two unions that represent public school teachers in West Virginia, filed an injunction against the state in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Monday.

Dale Lee, president of WVEA, said the union is seeking a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the County Alert System color-coded map and the metrics used to determine the colors based on the incidence rate of cases per 100,000 and the positivity rate using a seven-day average of cases.

“Our members have watched the constant manipulation of the map,” Lee said. “As each rendition failed to provide the desired results sought by our state leaders, additional changes were made.”

The union is also asking for the State Open Meetings Act to apply to the panel that reviews the data used for the school map, which is updated every Saturday at 5 p.m. on the Department of Education’s website. The union would prefer to see a map developed by independent health experts and see a map more closely aligned with the map developed by the Harvard Global Health Institute. …

