WVDOT releases Turnpike travel estimates for Memorial Day weekend

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Parkways Authority estimates 555,000 total transactions will take place on the West Virginia Turnpike during the Memorial Day holiday weekend between Thursday, May 23, 2024, to Monday May 27, 2024.

Friday May 24, 2024, is predicted to be the busiest day on the Turnpike with a projected 145,000 transactions.

“Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the big summer travel weeks for the West Virginia Turnpike,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “We are excited that this time of year is here, but we caution patrons of the Turnpike that beginning this weekend and running through Labor Day weekend they will undoubtedly experience heavy amounts of traffic, especially on the weekends and during peak travel times from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

2024 West Virginia Turnpike Memorial Day Transactions Estimates:

Thursday May 23, 2024 — 125,000

Friday May 24, 2024 — 145,000

Saturday May 25, 2024 — 100,000

Sunday May 26, 2024 — 80,000

Monday May 27, 2024 – 105,000

“Thursday, Friday, and Monday of this weekend will be well above average daily transaction counts, so please plan accordingly, and please take advantage of our amazing E-ZPass discount program,” said Miller.

There were 574,902 total transactions on the Turnpike during Memorial Day weekend 2023, Miller said.

As a reminder to Turnpike travelers, the Beckley and Bluestone Travel Plazas are under construction as crews continue a major renovation project. The Beckley Travel Plaza is open for fueling and limited truck parking. The Bluestone Travel Plaza is entirely closed. Gov. Jim Justice and Miller are happy to report that crews are making great progress building the new plazas and anticipated openings are later this year.

The tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza. There are three main toll plazas along the Turnpike. An E-ZPass costs $26.25 annually for unlimited use plus a one-time transponder fee.

To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, click HERE. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.