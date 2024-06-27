WVDNR releases updated hunting and trapping regulations summary for 2024–2025 seasons

Changes to white-tailed deer, wild turkey and black bear seasons explained in annual publication

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Updated hunting regulations for white-tailed deer, wild turkey and black bear will go into effect on July 1, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced on June 26 with the release of its 2024–25 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary.



“With West Virginia’s world-class deer seasons and other small and big game hunting opportunities, hunters have a lot to look forward to this fall, so we want to encourage everyone to review these important changes and plan accordingly,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion.



The updated regulations summary is available to download at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations. Hunters who wish to obtain a printed copy should contact their local hunting and fishing license agent or WVDNR district office. Copies will also be available at the WVDNR’s Elkins Operation Center and South Charleston headquarters by July 1.



Major changes include the following:

Antlerless deer season dates and open counties have changed (see pages 15–20).

Fall wild turkey season dates and open counties have changed (see page 44).

Season dates and open counties for black bear firearms hunting seasons have changed (see page 41).

The annual antlered deer bag limit for all regular deer seasons combined is two, except that three antlered deer may be taken in a West Virginia CWD Containment Area by Class XS license holders.

Deer carcass transport regulations are now implemented for Jefferson County.

Coyote night hunting is permitted only on private land with written consent of the private landowner from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.

In addition to reviewing the updated regulations, hunters are reminded to purchase their 2024 West Virginia hunting license and stamps before the seasons start this fall. To purchase a license and stamps, visit WVhunt.com. To learn more about the WVDNR’s license products, such as durable license cards, visit WVdnr.gov/2024-licenses.