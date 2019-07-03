WVDEP-REAP Announces Tire Collections for July

Residents may dispose up to 10 tires per person with valid West Virginia ID

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting several tire collection events around the state in the month of July.



The events in July are:

Monongalia County: Wednesday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walmart off Exit 1 on Rt. 68 in Morgantown

Lewis County: Thursday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tire and Rubber Inc. in Weston

Gilmer County: Thursday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the lot next to Foodland in Glenville

Hampshire County: Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WV Division of Highways garage on Jersey Mountain Road

Ohio County: Tuesday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WVDEP office (131A Peninsula Street) in Wheeling

Ongoing events include:

Hancock County: Hancock County Recycle and Convenience Center – Call Hancock County Solid Waste Authority at 304-459-3269 for hours.

Brooke County: Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brooke County Recycling Center in Beech Bottom.

Marion County: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Marion County Recycling Center in Farmington

Boone County: Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boone County Recycling Center in Foster

Wyoming County: First Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pineville Airport.

A list of upcoming tire collection events can also be found on the WVDEP website.



Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for the county in which the tire collection event is being held. The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.